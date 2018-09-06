Holomisa proposes high-speed inter-city railways for job creation
Bnatu Holomisa says existing railway lines could be refurbished and adapted with additional capacity built where needed.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has punted high-speed inter-city railways as a route to more jobs and economic growth and he's proposing that pension funds be used to pay for them.
Holomisa says existing railway lines could be refurbished and adapted with additional capacity built where needed.
“Our public transport leaves much to be desired and overreliance coupled with the lack of maintenance on our road infrastructure has led to its rapid decay.”
Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Holomisa told Members of Parliament the plan would reduce the carnage on the roads and allow for the easy transfer of people and goods from cities to rural areas.
Holomisa also touched on the costs and how to cover them.
“Of course, such development costs money. However, in our case, it is not a lack of money, the private sector has the resources we need but are reluctant to invest in corruption.”
