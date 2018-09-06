Helen Suzman Foundation, SAHRC to make submissions at land hearings

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is listening to oral presentations on whether the Constitution should be amended to make provision for expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - The Helen Suzman Foundation and the South African Human Rights Commission are next in line to make submissions at Parliament’s land expropriation hearings on Thursday.

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is listening to oral presentations on whether the Constitution should be amended to make provision for expropriation without compensation.

Wednesday's submissions saw organisations from opposite sides of the political spectrum, like Black First Land First and the Orania Movement, make submissions.

The Orania Movement’s Careel Boshoff says: “To be clear, in terms of the present discourse on Section 24 of the Constitution, we are opposed to an isolated change to that section as such.”

The BLF's Andile Mngxitama shared his views too.

“All that land currently in the hands of white people, that includes land in Orania and Stellenbosch, all that land must be returned.”

Religious groupings also voiced their opinions on land expropriation.

The last day of the hearings on Friday will see the Banking Association South Africa, Nedbank and the Legal Resource Centre make submissions to Parliament.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)