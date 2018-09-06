Hawks welcome life sentence handed to Kimberley cop killer

Corruption Watch urges Parly to deal with corruption at Tutu centre urgently
The 30-year-old stabbed Constable Lentswe Mogorosi to death in January 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have welcomed a life sentence handed to a man who killed a policeman in Kimberley.
Mzwandile Majosi was sentenced in the Kimberley High Court this week.
The Hawks’ Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “He was convicted of murder, which he was given a life sentence for. And for count two, they gave him 15 years for robbery. For count three, its one year in prison for possession of drugs.”
The sentences will run concurrently.
