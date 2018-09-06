GPAA CEO accused of failing to act against fraud, corruption
Government Pension Administration Agency spokesperson Mack Lewele says the forensic unit opened a criminal case with the Hawks and Assets Forfeiture Unit.
JOHANNESBURG – Government Pension Administration Agency (GPAA) CEO Krishen Sukdev has been accused by employees of failing to take action against senior staff involved in alleged fraud and corruption.
Eyewitness News has received a number of complaints from employees claiming that managers suspected of being involved in making fraudulent claims from the government pension fund are not facing disciplinary measures.
The Open Waters Investigation has been looking into the tracing of pensioners and beneficiaries of former government employees after it was disclosed that at least R400 million remains unclaimed.
While various senior agency officials have been accused of fraudulently claiming from the government pension fund, employees have approached EWN, saying that no action is being taken against them.
However, the GPAA says the Open Waters Investigation’s final report was referred to law enforcement agencies and that Sukdev is not delaying the implementation of its recommendations.
“Agencies that are outside, independent agencies from the state, if there’s any wrongdoing, they will take the necessary action.”
He has also confirmed that an internal forensic investigator was recently shot and wounded but there has been no definite link to the investigation.
Lewele says the police are investigating.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
