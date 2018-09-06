Gauteng Health Dept questioned over safety of Lisbon Building in wake of fire
The Lisbon Building, which houses several government departments, has been burning since Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has been asked to explain why it didn’t move office after a report which showed that the building was only 21% safety compliant.
The Lisbon Building, which houses several government departments, has been burning since Wednesday.
At least three firefighters died while battling the blaze.
It emerged that local government received a warning about the sub-standard condition of the building, as well as seven others in the province but nothing was done.
The provincial Health Department’s Solly Cave has responded.
“The relocation of staff from where we are to alternative buildings… we want to ensure that they are compliant so that we can ensure that the same thing does not happen at alternative buildings [sic].”
Meanwhile, the department says important files have been lost in the fire.
[UPDATE] While the #JoburgFire burns on, mayor @HermanMashaba has called in reinforcements from other municipalities to help City of Joburg's firefighting department. pic.twitter.com/mKneQuu5jH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
[FYI] In the interests of safety, City of Joburg's Public Safety dept urges people to stay away from Albertina Sisulu road and Pixley Seme around the scene of the #JoburgFire in the CBD.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
Falling debris from the building may land a distance from the initial launch point. pic.twitter.com/j41PRqEfix
#JoburgFire Firefighters say with the condition the building is in, it could take up to 3 days to put out the fire. CE pic.twitter.com/QcStC74mmc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
