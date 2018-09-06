Gauteng chair Mashego says EFF won’t participate in ‘political jealousy’

This follows allegations that the red beret's leader Julius Malema sidelined Kemokoena waMathole for the position of chairperson by declaring that he is not a member of the party.

DURBAN - Re-elected Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng Chair Mandisa Mashego says the party will not participate in side-shows that are driven by what she calls the political jealousy of those who are upset by the party's continuous growth.

This follows allegations that the red beret's leader Julius Malema sidelined Kemokoena waMathole for the position of chairperson by declaring that he is not a member of the party during its People's Assembly in Meyerton at the weekend.

There have also been reports that as a result of this, some delegates pelted Malema's car with rocks to which it is claimed that he responded by sending his personal bodyguards to fire live ammunition to try and disperse the crowd.

Gauteng police have since confirmed to Eyewitness News that they have not been informed of any shooting but are investigating a case of assault.

Mashego said: “People are in denial about the fact that the EFF is growing, they are also in denial about the fact that our membership is growing in terms of political maturity and I think there’s political jealousy.”

She says their provincial People’s Assembly was a peaceful process and there was not a single incident of violence.

When asked if the party would then be taking action against those who are spreading false claims about party processes, Mashego had this to say: “He's not a member of the EFF.”

But waMathole more commonly known as 'Msholozi' says he is a member of the party and has never received any communication from both his branch and secretary general Godrich Gardee stating otherwise.

He says he believes the unexplained expulsion is because EFF leaders are unhappy about his public criticism of national deputy chair Floyd Shivambu after he was in an altercation with a journalist outside Parliament earlier this year.