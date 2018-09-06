[GALLERY] White Sasol workers march over 'racially discriminate' scheme
Thomas Holder | Roughly 3,000 Solidarity protesters marched on Sasol in Secunda demanding equal treatment with regards to the new Khanyisa staff scheme which favours black employees.
SECUNDA - Roughly 3,000 Solidarity protesters marched on Sasol in Secunda demanding equal treatment with regards to the new Khanyisa staff scheme which favours black employees.
