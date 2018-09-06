Gabuza to serve 2 match ban after dramatic red card

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gabuza to serve 2 match ban after dramatic red card

The burly striker caused controversy when he assisted a goal against Black Leopards in Pirates’ 2-1 win when he took off his shirt and threw it into his own supporters before walking off the field.

Orlando PIrates' Thamsanqa Gabuza. Picture: Facebook
Orlando PIrates' Thamsanqa Gabuza. Picture: Facebook
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza will serve his two-match suspension against SuperSport United and Cape Town City when the league season resumes after the international break.

The burly striker caused controversy when he assisted a goal against Black Leopards in Pirates’ 2-1 win when he took off his shirt and threw it into his own supporters before walking off the field.

Gabuza then re-emerged from the dressing room where he was shown two yellow cards, one for taking his shirt off and the other for the leaving the field without the referee’s permission.

Gabuza later issued an apology to the fans on the club’s official Twitter account saying that he was "frustrated" that the fans had booed him on the field of play.

Gabuza will miss the games on the 15th and 19th of September respectively.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA