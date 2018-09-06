Gabuza to serve 2 match ban after dramatic red card
The burly striker caused controversy when he assisted a goal against Black Leopards in Pirates’ 2-1 win when he took off his shirt and threw it into his own supporters before walking off the field.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza will serve his two-match suspension against SuperSport United and Cape Town City when the league season resumes after the international break.
Gabuza then re-emerged from the dressing room where he was shown two yellow cards, one for taking his shirt off and the other for the leaving the field without the referee’s permission.
Gabuza later issued an apology to the fans on the club’s official Twitter account saying that he was "frustrated" that the fans had booed him on the field of play.
Gabuza will miss the games on the 15th and 19th of September respectively.
☠ Following his red card received against @lidodaduvha, Thamsanqa Gabuza will serve his two match ban against @SuperSportFC and @CapeTownCityFC 🚫⚽️— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 6, 2018
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/QvJcBSHDnO
