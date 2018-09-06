'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'

The National House of Traditional Leaders says any land expropriation mechanism should not apply to land held by traditional authorities.

CAPE TOWN - The National House of Traditional Leaders says government can go ahead and expropriate land without compensation, but it must steer clear from traditional land.

The leaders on Thursday made their submission to Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee which is holding public hearings at Parliament this week.

It also wants greater recognition of traditional leaders.

The organisation's chairperson Chief Sipho Mahlangu said: “Traditional leaders support the motion to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Such expropriation should not target the 13% of land already occupied by traditional communities.”

The organisation, instead, wants the 13% of land in traditional hands to be transferred to a form of “secured tenure” for affected communities.

