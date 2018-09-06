'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'
The National House of Traditional Leaders says any land expropriation mechanism should not apply to land held by traditional authorities.
CAPE TOWN - The National House of Traditional Leaders says government can go ahead and expropriate land without compensation, but it must steer clear from traditional land.
The leaders on Thursday made their submission to Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee which is holding public hearings at Parliament this week.
The National House of Traditional Leaders says any land expropriation mechanism should not apply to land held by traditional authorities.
It also wants greater recognition of traditional leaders.
The organisation's chairperson Chief Sipho Mahlangu said: “Traditional leaders support the motion to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Such expropriation should not target the 13% of land already occupied by traditional communities.”
The organisation, instead, wants the 13% of land in traditional hands to be transferred to a form of “secured tenure” for affected communities.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
'Ajay Gupta won’t come back to SA to expose himself to incompetent Hawks'
-
Mashaba: Deadly Joburg fire has been extinguished
-
SuperSport parts ways with Ashwin Willemse
-
[GALLERY] White Sasol workers march over 'racially discriminate' scheme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.