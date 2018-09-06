'Exhausted' firefighting crews resume battle to extinguish Joburg CBD blaze

The blaze started on Wednesday on the 23rd floor of the building which houses the Departments of Health, Human Settlements and Cogta.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) has confirmed that a fire is still raging at building in the Johannesburg CBD where three firefighters were killed.

EMS has confirmed that the fire has now moved to the 16th floor through a shaft.

It’s understood that firefighters experienced problems with water pressure while battling the blaze late on Wednesday night.

Joburg Emergency Services Nana Radebe says: “The teams that were there were exhausted, the water pressure wasn’t that good as well.

“We’ve taken a decision to regroup at 7am because of natural gases that are there to burn out as well. So, at 7 am we will have new groups and we’ll resume the work.”

