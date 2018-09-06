'Exhausted' firefighting crews resume battle to extinguish Joburg CBD blaze
The blaze started on Wednesday on the 23rd floor of the building which houses the Departments of Health, Human Settlements and Cogta.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) has confirmed that a fire is still raging at building in the Johannesburg CBD where three firefighters were killed.
The blaze started on Wednesday on the 23rd floor of the building which houses the Departments of Health, Human Settlements and Cogta.
EMS has confirmed that the fire has now moved to the 16th floor through a shaft.
It’s understood that firefighters experienced problems with water pressure while battling the blaze late on Wednesday night.
Joburg Emergency Services Nana Radebe says: “The teams that were there were exhausted, the water pressure wasn’t that good as well.
“We’ve taken a decision to regroup at 7am because of natural gases that are there to burn out as well. So, at 7 am we will have new groups and we’ll resume the work.”
VIDEO: 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.