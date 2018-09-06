EWN Round-Up: Joburg Fire extinguished; Ajay Gupta gives Zondo tough time

Missed out on some of the news that made headlines on Eyewitness News today? Catch up in our daily round-up.

JOHANNESBURG - Missed out on some of the news that made headlines on Eyewitness News today? Catch up below:

The EWN Round-Up:

🙄 Oh, that’s rich coming from this guy! Ajay Gupta's lawyer labels the Hawks “an incompetent national embarrassment”, which his client will not expose himself to.

👍🏾🔥🚒 After two days of gruelling, deadly efforts, Mayor Herman Mashaba says he's been told that the fire in the Joburg CBD has now been extinguished.

❌ 👋🏾 Game over! SuperSport and former Springbok Ashwin Willemse have officially parted ways.

✊🏻 White members of trade union Solidarity gathered near Sasol's Secunda plant to protest against the company's latest black empowerment scheme.

🧥❌🐅 Animals will no longer be harmed in the making of these products… Burberry will no longer use real fur in its collections following a furore over its environmental record.

🐀 🤢 Well, how about rat? Pics of a mouse nibbling on gingerbread cookies inside a local Shoprite store have spread on social media.