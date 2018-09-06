MorningBrief JHB fire rages; #Recession Ramaphosa speaks; & Logan steals hearts

EWN brings you the stories that you need to know this morning in a world that never sleeps.

JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! Welcome to another day. The fire in which three firefighters were killed in Johannesburg on Wednesday continues to burn as the city's emergency personnel battles the blaze. Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on the recession, saying it will pass. Donald Trump is under pressure ... again. And Brooke Logan is at it again, stealing hearts in Soweto.

🔥Fired-up … Firefighters re-group to battle a deadly blaze in the Joburg CBD.

🐃[CARTOON] Is Cyril "McBuffalo" Ramaphosa still as bullish as he was in December?

🤷🏽‍♂Ramaphoria or Ramageddon? Cyril Ramaphosa says the recession is a “transitional issue”.

🚱The Water Department’s financial taps are drying up fast but it’s unlikely Parliament will launch an inquiry this year.

🗡Is the pen mightier than the ... phone? Tweeting Donald Trump is fighting claims in a new book by Watergate journo Bob Woodward.

❤Love to hate her, ‘Brooke Logan’, aka Katherine Lang, steals fans’ hearts in Soweto.

WEATHER

