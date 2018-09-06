#MorningBrief JHB fire rages; #Recession Ramaphosa speaks; & Logan steals hearts
EWN brings you the stories that you need to know this morning in a world that never sleeps.
JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! Welcome to another day. The fire in which three firefighters were killed in Johannesburg on Wednesday continues to burn as the city's emergency personnel battles the blaze. Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on the recession, saying it will pass. Donald Trump is under pressure ... again. And Brooke Logan is at it again, stealing hearts in Soweto.
THE EWN MORNING BRIEF
🔥Fired-up … Firefighters re-group to battle a deadly blaze in the Joburg CBD.
🐃[CARTOON] Is Cyril "McBuffalo" Ramaphosa still as bullish as he was in December?
🤷🏽♂Ramaphoria or Ramageddon? Cyril Ramaphosa says the recession is a “transitional issue”.
🚱The Water Department’s financial taps are drying up fast but it’s unlikely Parliament will launch an inquiry this year.
🗡Is the pen mightier than the ... phone? Tweeting Donald Trump is fighting claims in a new book by Watergate journo Bob Woodward.
❤Love to hate her, ‘Brooke Logan’, aka Katherine Lang, steals fans’ hearts in Soweto.
WEATHER
JHB⛅29; PTA⛅30; CT🌦14; BLM☀💨29; DBN🌧23; KBY🌧21; RUST⛅32; GRG🌦12; PE🌧12; EL🌧15; NEL⛅32; POL🌤30
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
'Exhausted' firefighting crews resume battle to extinguish Joburg CBD blaze
-
PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.