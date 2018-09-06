MorningBrief JHB fire rages; #Recession Ramaphosa speaks; & Logan steals hearts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

#MorningBrief JHB fire rages; #Recession Ramaphosa speaks; & Logan steals hearts

EWN brings you the stories that you need to know this morning in a world that never sleeps.

Katherine Lang who plays Brooke Logan in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' snaps a selfie with fans at Maponya Mall. Picture: Lungelo Matangira/EWN
Katherine Lang who plays Brooke Logan in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' snaps a selfie with fans at Maponya Mall. Picture: Lungelo Matangira/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! Welcome to another day. The fire in which three firefighters were killed in Johannesburg on Wednesday continues to burn as the city's emergency personnel battles the blaze. Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on the recession, saying it will pass. Donald Trump is under pressure ... again. And Brooke Logan is at it again, stealing hearts in Soweto.

THE EWN MORNING BRIEF

🔥Fired-up … Firefighters re-group to battle a deadly blaze in the Joburg CBD.

🐃[CARTOON] Is Cyril "McBuffalo" Ramaphosa still as bullish as he was in December?

🤷🏽‍♂Ramaphoria or Ramageddon? Cyril Ramaphosa says the recession is a “transitional issue”.

🚱The Water Department’s financial taps are drying up fast but it’s unlikely Parliament will launch an inquiry this year.

🗡Is the pen mightier than the ... phone? Tweeting Donald Trump is fighting claims in a new book by Watergate journo Bob Woodward.

❤Love to hate her, ‘Brooke Logan’, aka Katherine Lang, steals fans’ hearts in Soweto.

WEATHER

JHB⛅29; PTA⛅30; CT🌦14; BLM☀💨29; DBN🌧23; KBY🌧21; RUST⛅32; GRG🌦12; PE🌧12; EL🌧15; NEL⛅32; POL🌤30

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA