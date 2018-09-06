Equal Education gives WCED ultimatum over fixing school infrastructure

Last week, the group held a picket outside the department calling on Education MEC Debbie Schafer stop the Bhisho High Court appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Equal Education (EE) is giving the Western Cape Education Department one week to respond to its memorandum on school infrastructure.

EE says in July, acting judge Nomawabo Msizi fixed the unconstitutional loopholes in the minimum norms and standards for school infrastructure.

It says those loopholes allowed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to indefinitely delay fulfilling her obligations to fix schools.

EE say pupils from 55 schools wrote letters to the department, calling for adequate safety infrastructure.