Equal Education gives WCED ultimatum over fixing school infrastructure
Last week, the group held a picket outside the department calling on Education MEC Debbie Schafer stop the Bhisho High Court appeal.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Equal Education (EE) is giving the Western Cape Education Department one week to respond to its memorandum on school infrastructure.
Last week, the group held a picket outside the department calling on Education MEC Debbie Schafer stop the Bhisho High Court appeal.
EE says in July, acting judge Nomawabo Msizi fixed the unconstitutional loopholes in the minimum norms and standards for school infrastructure.
It says those loopholes allowed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to indefinitely delay fulfilling her obligations to fix schools.
EE say pupils from 55 schools wrote letters to the department, calling for adequate safety infrastructure.
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
'Farmers must recognise land on which they are farming was taken from others'
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'
-
State capture inquiry: ‘Guptas cannot be given special treatment’
-
More fire engines deployed to extinguish deadly Joburg fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.