Du Toit wary of Wallabies' breakdown threat

South Africa are in Brisbane for their third Rugby Championship match against Australia on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Pieter-Steph du Toit says the Australian loose forwards are top of mind for the Springboks as they prepare for an onslaught at ruck time.

The Wallabies will hope that skipper Michael Hooper and David Pocock create havoc at the breakdown which the pair are renowned and which Du Toit expects.

“They've got some of the best loose forwards in the world and the breakdown is something they always target, and you know, when you play against them it’s going to be quite tough there.”

“I think we've got to up our game, especially in the breakdown and secure our own ball.”

Rassie Erasmus has made six changes for the clash, including Du Toit shifting to flank. The big forward knows he has a pivotal role lining up against the Aussie loose forwards.

“It's always nice to be in the starting line-up and it's going to be an important role for everyone on the field, especially for the guys who are getting a chance to start and that's part of a game to get a good start with intensity.”

“I think it's going to be a challenging match this weekend for the Wallabies... they come off two losses.”

There six changes and a positional switch from the team that lost to Argentina last week in Mendoza see Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi forming a new front row next to Frans Malherbe, while Tendai Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx are set to play off the bench.

Captain Siya Kolisi returns to the blindside flanker role after playing on the opposite side of the scrum against the Pumas in both Durban and Mendoza, with Pieter-Steph du Toit at openside flanker. Warren Whiteley completes the loose trio at No. 8.

Elton Jantjies swaps places at flyhalf with Handre Pollard, who is now among the replacements, with Faf de Klerk again performing the scrum-half duties.

Erasmus has also rotated his midfield, which means a first start this year for Damian de Allende, who will resume his centre partnership with Jesse Kriel.

Meanwhile, former Blitzboks star Cheslin Kolbe was named amongst the replacements and is set to make his Test debut off the bench.