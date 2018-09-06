Donovan May re-elected as EP Cricket chief

-
Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into Water Dept, 2 municipalitiesLocal
Why pessimism is underratedWorld
[LISTEN] City explains why refuse still not collected in parts of JoburgLocal
[LISTEN] 'How to steal a city: The Battle of Nelson Mandela Bay'Politics
[LISTEN] Union explains its call for nationalisation of landLocal
[LISTEN] City explains why refuse still not collected in parts of JoburgLocal
[LISTEN] Union explains its call for nationalisation of landLocal
[GIPHY] Is McBuffalo still as bullish as he was in December?Local
Mokonyane: Govt won't allow any form of land grabsLocal
Donovan May re-elected as EP Cricket chiefSport
Du Toit wary of Wallabies' breakdown threatSport
Serena speaks out on Kaepernick after reaching US Open semisSport
All Blacks shuffle side to face PumasSport
Sundowns lock down Nascimento and MkhuliseSport
New-look Springboks for crunch Wallabies clashSport
Spoiler alert! What is the fate of Frank Underwood in 'House of Cards'?Lifestyle
Asia Argento's assault accuser will file police reportLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West's 'transformative' prison reform workLifestyle
Lotto Results: Wednesday 5 September 2018Local
This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling itLifestyle
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA loveLifestyle
[LISTEN] When TV ads failLifestyle
[WATCH] 'Nike already has your money' - Trevor Noah on people burning sneakersLifestyle
Ben Affleck taking rehab treatment ‘very seriously'Lifestyle
Parties want urgent special Parly sitting to debate, conclude land reform policyPolitics
Mabuza to brief NCOP on land reform, fuel price hikesPolitics
SA recession gives ANC jitters ahead of pollsPolitics
ANC looking to state, business and labour to pull SA out of recessionPolitics
'Strange incidents occurred ahead of Thulani Nxumalo’s murderPolitics
VBS Bank saga: Mkhize says probes should conclude before action is takenPolitics
[ANALYSIS] Is China worsening the developing world’s environmental crisis?World
[OPINION] When the teacher is the bullyOpinion
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times changeOpinion
[ANALYSIS] May in Africa: Post-Brexit development agenda smacks of desperationOpinion
[OPINION] There’s a new player in modern scramble for AfricaAfrica
[OPINION] Unholy alliance to no good endOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
[LISTEN] 5 ways to cope with a recessionBusiness
Moody's predicts minimal growth after SA slides into recessionBusiness
SA recession gives ANC jitters ahead of pollsPolitics
Rand weakens further ahead of current account dataBusiness
Solidarity expects thousands to join strike at Sasol's Secunda plantBusiness
Countries go through cycles, Ramaphosa says of SA recessionBusiness
Donovan May re-elected as EP Cricket chief
Dave Callaghan, a former international cricketer, was elected to the board.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) held a successful elective AGM at St George’s Park Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 1 September 2018. Donovan May was re-elected for a second consecutive term as EPC president.
Mr May said that "he was humbled by the support shown to him to stay on in the position as President. The statement by the members indicate a vote of confidence in the Board's leadership and the seriousness about the stability and growth in cricket.”
A new non-independent director, Dave Callaghan, a former international cricketer, was elected to the board. Mxolisi Breakfast was elected as vice-president, while Richard Dolley retained his position on the board.
Eben Hufkie from the Sarah Baartman Cricket Association (SBCA) was re-elected unopposed to the board. The two vacancies from the SBCA will be filled in the next few weeks.
