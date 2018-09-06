Donovan May re-elected as EP Cricket chief

Dave Callaghan, a former international cricketer, was elected to the board.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) held a successful elective AGM at St George’s Park Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 1 September 2018. Donovan May was re-elected for a second consecutive term as EPC president.

Mr May said that "he was humbled by the support shown to him to stay on in the position as President. The statement by the members indicate a vote of confidence in the Board's leadership and the seriousness about the stability and growth in cricket.”

A new non-independent director, Dave Callaghan, a former international cricketer, was elected to the board. Mxolisi Breakfast was elected as vice-president, while Richard Dolley retained his position on the board.

Eben Hufkie from the Sarah Baartman Cricket Association (SBCA) was re-elected unopposed to the board. The two vacancies from the SBCA will be filled in the next few weeks.