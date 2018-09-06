Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back
South African rap duo Die Antwoord has a message for Eminem after he dissed them in a new track.
JOHANNESBURG - Rap is full of beef. Tupac vs Biggie. NAS vs Jay-Z. Cassper vs AKA.
But this week, hip-hop heads witnessed the birth of what could be the first Trans-Atlantic rap battle.
Well, kind of.
Eminem, widely considered one of the top five MCs of all time, unexpectedly dropped a new album, entitled Kamikaze. Em goes in on a long list of rappers, including Die Antwoord, the South African duo now based in America. On a track called Greatest, Eminem takes shots at Ninja and Yo-Landi for previously taking shots at him for mispronouncing their names.
And now, Die Antwoord have hit back ...
Popular in Lifestyle
-
This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it
-
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
-
Types of content Facebook removes
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 5 September 2018
-
Katy Perry denies Dr Luke rape claims
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.