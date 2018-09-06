Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back

South African rap duo Die Antwoord has a message for Eminem after he dissed them in a new track.

JOHANNESBURG - Rap is full of beef. Tupac vs Biggie. NAS vs Jay-Z. Cassper vs AKA.

But this week, hip-hop heads witnessed the birth of what could be the first Trans-Atlantic rap battle.

Well, kind of.

Eminem, widely considered one of the top five MCs of all time, unexpectedly dropped a new album, entitled Kamikaze. Em goes in on a long list of rappers, including Die Antwoord, the South African duo now based in America. On a track called Greatest, Eminem takes shots at Ninja and Yo-Landi for previously taking shots at him for mispronouncing their names.

And now, Die Antwoord have hit back ...