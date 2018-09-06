D-day for Diego Novella to face murder sentence
Diego Novella killed Gabriela Alban while the couple was holidaying in Cape Town in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan man convicted of murdering his American girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel will be sentenced on Thursday.
The family of Alban has not missed a single day of court proceedings, eagerly waiting on the South African justice system to punish her killer.
Novella says he took various substances including dagga, cannabis oil and sceletium before he attacked his girlfriend.
He says the substances affected his behaviour and led him to believe that Alban was a demonic entity.
But when handing down judgment, Judge Vincent Saldanha ruled that the 44-year-old knew exactly what he was doing when he killed her.
The Guatemalan defecated on his partner after murdering her and then threw chips, sweets and chocolate over her body.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
