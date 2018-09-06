Popular Topics
Corruption Watch urges Parly to deal with corruption at Tutu centre urgently

Corruption Watch’s Leanne Govindsamy says they’ve been raising the alarm with the department for four years now.

Corruption Watch’s Leanne Govindsamy. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch has urged Parliament’s portfolio committee for Home Affairs to push for allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Pretoria to be addressed urgently.

The organisation has written to the committee following a visit to the centre by the parliamentary body last week.

Corruption Watch’s Leanne Govindsamy says they’ve been raising the alarm with the department for four years now.

“Since 2015, we’ve been raising these issues with the department, to say it really wasn’t working because you were not dealing with the officials who had vested interests and were involved in the maladministration and corruption at that office, and you were also not dealing with the criminal elements that were outside.”

