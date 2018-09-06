Popular Topics
Convicted killer Diego Novella sentenced to 20 years in jail

Novella killed his girlfriend Gabriela Alban, an American sales executive, while on holiday in Cape Town in 2015.

FILE: Guatemalan national Diego Novella has been convicted of Gabriela Alban's murder in the Western Cape High Court on 28 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: Guatemalan national Diego Novella has been convicted of Gabriela Alban's murder in the Western Cape High Court on 28 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan man convicted of murdering his American girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel has been handed a 20-year sentence.

Diego Novella killed Gabriela Alban, an American sales executive, while on holiday in Cape Town in 2015.

Novella has claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.

Alban’s family sat in court overcome with emotion during sentencing.

The deceased’s mother held a picture of her daughter in front of her. The family members each wore a purple item of clothing, as this was Alban’s favourite colour.

Novella stared blankly in front of him as he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

He murdered his partner and then defecated on her, before throwing sweets, chips, and chocolates over her body.

He claims to have mistaken her for a demonic entity and says his abuse of substances, including dagga and cannabis oil, had caused it.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

