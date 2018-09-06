-
Connie Ferguson is power and grace on 'Forbes Woman' cover
Connie Ferguson, who has been on local TV screens for over 20 years, also runs her own production company, Ferguson Films, together with her husband Shona Ferguson.
JOHANNESBURG - South African actress, Connie Ferguson, has been unveiled as the face of Forbes Woman Magazine Africa's fifth-anniversary issue cover.
Ferguson, who has been on local TV screens for over 20 years, also runs her own production company, Ferguson Films, together with her husband Shona Ferguson.
Ferguson Films is behind hit drama series such as _Rockville and telenovelasThe Queen _and The Throne.
Ferguson strikes a powerful and graceful figure on the cover in a sleek hairdo and bold red outfit.
Check it out below.
The 5th anniversary issue of @ForbesWomanAfri off the press with @Connie_Ferguson on the cover. pic.twitter.com/F9yJbw8Fw3— Forbes Woman Africa (@ForbesWomanAfri) September 6, 2018
