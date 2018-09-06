Cicely Tyson to get lifetime award
New York-born Cicely Tyson, 93, is one of most respected African-American actresses in show business, appearing in films, plays, and television.
LOS ANGELES - Veteran actress Cicely Tyson and Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy will receive honorary awards this year, recognising their lifetime achievements in the movie industry, the Motion Picture Academy said on Wednesday.
Kennedy, who will be honoured with her producer husband Frank Marshall, will be the first woman to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award that is given to film producers annually for their body of work.
Kennedy and Marshall co-founded Amblin Entertainment with director Steven Spielberg in 1981, producing box office hits that went on to become movie favourites including E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park and The Color Purple.
In 2012, Kennedy became president of Lucasfilm, reviving the Star Wars space saga and producing new hits Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
New York-born Tyson, 93, is one of most respected African-American actresses in show business, appearing in films, plays, and television, including recent roles in The Help, and Diary of a Mad Black Woman. Tyson will be awarded an honorary Oscar.
Argentinian musician Lalo Schifrin, the composer of movie scores like Dirty Harry, will also receive an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement, along with publicist Marvin Levy, who has worked with Spielberg for more than 40 years.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the annual Oscars, said in a statement the honorary awards would be presented at a gala dinner in Los Angeles in November.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it
-
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
-
Drowning cited as Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death
-
[UPDATE] Bonang Matheba tax fraud refuted
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
Katy Perry denies Dr Luke rape claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.