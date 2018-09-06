Chinese man arrested in Kenya over racist remarks

The Chinese national says that all Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, are like monkeys.

PRETORIA - Kenyan authorities have arrested a Chinese man caught on film making a racist rant.

They say the man, filmed by a disgruntled employee, will be deported.

Liu Jiaqi was filmed making derogatory remarks about Kenyans.

The Chinese national says that all Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, are like monkeys.

He was captured on video by one of his employees who was about to be fired.

The employee can be heard challenging Liu, saying that what he is doing is extremely wrong.

He asks Liu, who says Kenyans smell bad, are poor and not very bright, why he is even in the country.

The Chinese man replied: “For money. Money is important.”

Kenya’s interior ministry says Liu's work permit has been cancelled and will he be deported on racism grounds.