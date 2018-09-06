Nyovest and the #FillUp trademark saga: Can artists trademark event names?

Cassper Nyovest's fans and EFF members have been debating the matter on Twitter all day, but it seems that the law is the law and indeed, "Fill Up" is trademarked.

JOHANNESBURG - Hands off the term "Fill Up" if you're going to use it to market anything, South African hip-hop musician Cassper Nyovest owns it - literally.

Cassper Nyovest originally coined the term in 2016 with his #FillUpTheDome concert in Northgate. He then followed that up with "Fill Up" concerts at Orlando Stadium and FNB Stadium and will be heading to Durban's Moses Mabhida to do the same.

However, there have been a few promoters who've also used the term for their own events or marketing purposes.

XiTsonga musician Benny Mayengani is the latest to do so with his #FillUpGiyaniStadium concert this past weekend.

The concert's success celebrations were short-lived after Nyovest let it be known that he had in fact trademarked "Fill Up" and that anyone wanting to use it needs to request the rights to do so.

A cease and desist letter was sent to Mayengani by Nyovest's legal team.

Cassper Nyovest claims that he owns the famous #Fillup concept. The rapper has accused Tsonga music star : Benny Mayengani who recently packed Giyani Stadium #FillUpGiyaniStadium for using the concept. See more 👇🏽👇🏽 📷 @AdvBarryRoux pic.twitter.com/zfLHVKlGLU — YoMzansi (@yoMzansi) September 6, 2018

Arguing on twitter about business and serious matters is the dumbest thing you can do. Most of the time you’re arguing with people who don’t know what they’re talking about. 2ndly you’re arguing with people who have no interest in learning the truth. DON’T WASTE YOUR TIME! Please — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 5, 2018

A lot of artists die broke because of the issue of ownership, they are mocked by fans& media yet when we educate ourselves, own our talent& ideas we’re attacked. I hope you’re learning through me. We’re about to #FillUpMosesMabhida on the 1st of December. Tickets at Computicket!! — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 6, 2018

This sparked a spat with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders, who are backing Mayengani.

Things even went as far as an official statement being released by the party.

We will defend you chief @BennyMayengani, don't be scared of bullies who are threatened by talent. We have the best in town, let them bring it on. #FillUpGiyaniStadium — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2018

EFF CONDEMNS THE MOVE BY HIP HOP ARTIST CASSPER NYOVEST TO SUE TSONGA ARTISTS BENNY MAYENGANI FOR USING THE WORDS “FILL UP” FOR HIS CONCERT pic.twitter.com/iqQcFumQ2O — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 6, 2018

Nyovest's fans and EFF members have been debating the matter on Twitter all day, but it seems that the law is the law and indeed, "Fill Up" is trademarked.