Nyovest and the #FillUp trademark saga: Can artists trademark event names?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Nyovest and the #FillUp trademark saga: Can artists trademark event names?

Cassper Nyovest's fans and EFF members have been debating the matter on Twitter all day, but it seems that the law is the law and indeed, "Fill Up" is trademarked.

FILE: South African hip-hop musician Refiloe Phoolo, aka Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Radio 702.
FILE: South African hip-hop musician Refiloe Phoolo, aka Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Radio 702.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hands off the term "Fill Up" if you're going to use it to market anything, South African hip-hop musician Cassper Nyovest owns it - literally.

Cassper Nyovest originally coined the term in 2016 with his #FillUpTheDome concert in Northgate. He then followed that up with "Fill Up" concerts at Orlando Stadium and FNB Stadium and will be heading to Durban's Moses Mabhida to do the same.

However, there have been a few promoters who've also used the term for their own events or marketing purposes.

XiTsonga musician Benny Mayengani is the latest to do so with his #FillUpGiyaniStadium concert this past weekend.

The concert's success celebrations were short-lived after Nyovest let it be known that he had in fact trademarked "Fill Up" and that anyone wanting to use it needs to request the rights to do so.

A cease and desist letter was sent to Mayengani by Nyovest's legal team.

This sparked a spat with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders, who are backing Mayengani.

Things even went as far as an official statement being released by the party.

Nyovest's fans and EFF members have been debating the matter on Twitter all day, but it seems that the law is the law and indeed, "Fill Up" is trademarked.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA