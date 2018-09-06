ANC looking to state, business and labour to pull SA out of recession
Chairperson Enoch Godongwana says industry players need to work together to lift the country out of the slump.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it's looking to the state, business and labour to work together to get the country out of its technical recession.
The party has called for an aggressive approach in implementing a recovery plan after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that South Africa has slipped into a technical recession for the first time since 2009.
The governing party's economic transformation subcommittee is calling for a number of interventions, including proposed tax credits for companies that invest in sustainable job creation.
Chairperson Enoch Godongwana says that industry players need to work together to lift the country out of the slump.
“We’re also going into a job summit in the next month. We’re calling on both government labour and business to make concrete proposals on how to deal with job creation.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC ‘concerned’ about job creation as SA slips into recession
-
'Strange incidents occurred ahead of Thulani Nxumalo’s murder
-
Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SA
-
VBS Bank saga: Mkhize says probes should conclude before action is taken
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros
-
Morning Brief: Don't panic SA - Nene; More Nigeria woes for MTN; & Kya Sand fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.