ANC looking to state, business and labour to pull SA out of recession

Chairperson Enoch Godongwana says industry players need to work together to lift the country out of the slump.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it's looking to the state, business and labour to work together to get the country out of its technical recession.

The party has called for an aggressive approach in implementing a recovery plan after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that South Africa has slipped into a technical recession for the first time since 2009.

The governing party's economic transformation subcommittee is calling for a number of interventions, including proposed tax credits for companies that invest in sustainable job creation.

Chairperson Enoch Godongwana says that industry players need to work together to lift the country out of the slump.

“We’re also going into a job summit in the next month. We’re calling on both government labour and business to make concrete proposals on how to deal with job creation.”

