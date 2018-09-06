Ammunition shortage leaves some Tshwane Metro Police officers unlawfully armed

Tshwane Metro Police officials have told Eyewitness News that ammunition rationing has meant training and firearm assessments at the shooting range have been put on hold.

PRETORIA – Eyewitness News understands that dozens of Tshwane Metro Police officers are unlawfully in possession of their service weapons because their firearm permits have expired.

The situation is the result of an ammunition shortage which has meant that some members have been unable to complete their annual competency tests required to have the permits.

But this means that members whose permits have expired have been unable to complete the required tests to have them re-issued, leaving them unlawfully in possession of firearms while on duty.

The Tshwane Metro Police’s Isaac Mahamaba would neither confirm nor deny the current state of affairs, saying they don’t discuss operational matters in public.

He, however, assured the public they the metro police are determined to serve and protect the community.

EWN has seen internal correspondence which reveals a new ammunition supply contract will soon be finalised.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)