'Ajay Gupta won’t come back to SA to expose himself to incompetent Hawks'
Advocate Mike Hellens has criticised the Hawks conduct, saying his client will not return to South Africa, but that he is willing to testify in some location outside the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Ajay Gupta's counsel has labelled the Hawks “an incompetent national embarrassment” that his client will not expose himself to.
Advocate Mike Hellens says his client will not come back to South Africa to testify at the state capture inquiry because of the Hawks behaviour.
He is one of several lawyers who are arguing for permission to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated their clients during the hearings.
#StateCaptureInquiry Adv Mike Hellens arguing why his client Ajay Gupta should be allowed to cross examine witnesses who’ve implicated him. GN pic.twitter.com/BRzrLQYBo2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
Hellens has criticised the Hawks conduct, saying his client will not return to South Africa, but that he is willing to testify in some location outside the country.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says it appears that the Guptas want to cooperate but only on their terms.
At the same time, Hellens has stressed the importance of cross-examining witnesses at this commission to verify evidence and the reliability of these witnesses.
Duduzane Zuma’s lawyer says his client will not testify while he’s facing criminal charges.
