Ajay Gupta’s lawyer wants opportunity to cross-examine witnesses

The commission is hearing applications on Thursday by implicated parties who want to cross-examine those who have already testified.

CAPE TOWN – Ajay Gupta’s counsel has argued that there’s a need to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry to verify evidence.

Gupta’s lawyer Mike Hellens outlines the necessity to do this at a commission of inquiry.

Fana Hlongwane and Lynne Brown also want a chance to cross-examine witnesses, including former government spokesperson Themba Maseko and ex ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former President Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas.

WATCH: Zondo Commission hears applications to cross-examine witnesses