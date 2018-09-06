2 Transnet senior executives suspended
The board says Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe are implicated in multiple investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Transnet board has suspended two senior executives in connection with a major tender involving locomotives.
Thamsanqa Jiyane is the chief officer for advanced manufacturing of Transnet Engineering while Lindiwe Mdletshe is the senior manager for strategic sourcing for Transnet Freight Rail.
The board says both employees are implicated in multiple investigations.
Included is the awarding of the locomotives acquisition tender the value of which escalated to more than R54 billion.
The board had asked the two to provide reasons why they should not be suspended.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
