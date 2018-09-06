2 opposition MPs win places in Rwanda’s parliamentary election
The MPs from the Rwanda Green Party say their performance shows the battle to democratise their country is a long process.
PRETORIA – Two opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have won places in Rwanda’s parliamentary election swept by President Paul Kagame’s ruling Patriotic Front.
The Rwanda Patriotic Front won 75% of the votes in Monday’s parliamentary election.
This will give them 40 of the 53 seats contested.
Apart from the two MPs from the Rwanda Green Party, which is the first opposition grouping to be registered, the rest of the lawmakers are from parties allied to the ruling RPF.
Rwanda’s parliament has 27 appointed MPs representing women, the youth and disabled people.
Observers say the opposition MPs, although outnumbered, will broaden debate in the legislature.
