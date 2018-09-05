Woman killed, man wounded in Tafelsig shooting

The incident occurred on Mongoose Street on Tuesday night. No arrests have yet been made.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been shot dead and a man wounded in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

The police's Wesley Twigg said: “A 22-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded, and a 54-year-old male was shot and wounded. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Mitchells Plain police.”

In Lentegeur, also on Tuesday, a woman's body was found between bushes in Morgans Village.

Police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was assaulted and possibly raped.

No arrests have yet been made.