‘Watch this space’: Nene confirms he may testify soon at state capture inquiry

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was speaking on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he and other current and former senior Treasury officials may appear before the state capture commission soon.

Nene was speaking on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

The head of legal services at the state capture commission, Paul Pretorius, previously said that ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nene were expected to form part of the list of witnesses to take the stand at the inquiry.

Nene has confirmed they may take the stand soon.

“Watch the space, meaning a lot of us might be appearing soon.”

The Sunday Times has reported that the commission has already written to Gordhan and Nene asking for evidence on events leading up to their respective dismissals, and to confirm the testimony of former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The former ministers are expected to give their account of how former President Jacob Zuma’s administration may have attempted to aid the state capture project.

The commission is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In 2016, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released a damning report exposing corruption at state-owned entities including Eskom, Transnet and South African Airways.

The commission has since been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that Zuma used his position to secure deals for the controversial Gupta family and his son Duduzane in return for money.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)