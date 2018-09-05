[WATCH] 'Nike already has your money' - Trevor Noah on people burning sneakers

After Nike revealed US football player Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 30th birthday ad campaign, protestors have taken to social media to call for a boycott of the brand and have posted videos of themselves burning their Nike apparel.

JOHANNESBURG - After sportswear brand Nike revealed US football player Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 30th birthday ad campaign, protestors have taken to social media to call for a boycott of the brand and have posted videos of themselves burning their Nike apparel.

Kaepernick became well-known for his take a knee protest during NFL games in protest support of the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality in the US.

The Nike boycotts have sparked fierce debate across the country among those who support the sports star and those against his actions.

South African comedian Trevor Noah addressed this in the latest episode of The Daily Show, highlighting that burning apparel one has already bought does nothing to hurt the brand.

Watch at around five minutes into the video.