[WATCH LIVE] Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste in Parliament

CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste is appearing at Parliament in his first public appearance since the global retailer’s share price collapsed after allegations of corruption emerged last December.

Jooste is set to answer questions from a joint sitting of the finance and other committees this morning.

An out-of-court settlement between his lawyers and Parliament last month means the questions will centre largely on whether gaps in the financial regulatory system played any role in the debacle.

The big question is what he will say, and how much light will be shed on the actions that led to Steinhoff’s spectacular fall.

Jooste was summonsed by Parliament to appear last week alongside former CFO Ben la Grange, but challenged the subpoena, raising his right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence that could jeopardise a fair trial.