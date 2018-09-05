VBS Bank saga: Mkhize says probes should conclude before action is taken

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says it will be premature to act against municipal officials and councillors who were involved in making illegal deposits with VBS Mutual Bank until forensic investigations have been finalised.

But he's assured Parliament that those responsible will face the law.

Eighteen municipalities invested R1.65 billion with the beleaguered bank against municipal finance and Treasury regulations.

The bank has since been placed under curatorship.

Minister Mkhize says investigations by the Reserve Bank and the affected municipalities must be allowed to run their course before action can be taken against those responsible.

Mkhize has told Parliament that forensic investigators have been appointed in Limpopo, the most affected province, Gauteng and the North West.

He says taking hasty action against mayors and other officials might complicate the matter.

“Not all those mayors could have been necessarily present, but because of the complexity found, we believe it’s necessary to get these reports which we believe will be coming in due course.”

Mkhize says the African National Congress will not hesitate to act against members who are found to be criminally liable.

