[UPDATE] 2 more firefighters die at Joburg building fire

JOHANNESBURG – City of Johannesburg MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo has confirmed that two more firefighters have died while battling a blaze at the Gauteng Health Department in the Johannesburg CBD.

This brings the death toll to three after a firefighter fell to his death earlier on Wednesday.

Officials say the fire started on the 23rd floor.

It’s not yet known how the fire broke out.

Mamabolo says 13 employees from the building have been taken to the hospital.

“The building did not comply with health and safety regulations.”

Emergency services' Nana Radebe said: “Now we have managed to rescue the other four, so we have seven firefighters that have been taken to the hospital and another two have also been confirmed dead. So, we have three firefighters who have died.”