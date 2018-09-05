This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it
It all started when Nando's released an advert mocking other adverts in South Africa, shading the bank in the process.
JOHANNESBURG - Everybody knows chicken fast-food chain Nando's is the leader when it comes to witty, creative ads in South Africa. Unfortunately for Absa bank, they've had to learn that the hard way.
It all started when Nando's released an advert mocking other adverts in South Africa, shading the bank in the process.
Absa has now responded with an image ad, but Twitter users have given it the thumbs down.
#MoreSAFlavour is great but #MoreSAValue is 🔥🔥🔥. Get a Flexi Value Bundle bank account for only R59.52pm. After all, it’s #CheaperThanChicken pic.twitter.com/azon3RDm4F— Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) September 5, 2018
Nah this ain't it yall 😂😂— Lebo (@leboranks) September 5, 2018
You could always delete this tweet.— Not John Langalibalele Dube (@mtwesi_sipho) September 5, 2018
We would continue with our lives...
Pretend we never saw this.
Ya'll just salty , let go . Take the L and go home . Sorry we aint falling for this one— Grammaton Cleric (@BoboModipane) September 5, 2018
Weak— Siboniso Mchunu (@mchunu_siboniso) September 5, 2018
September 5, 2018
Very very irrelevant 👎😂— Afsana Abdul (افسانا عبدول) (@AfsanaAbdul) September 5, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'Nike already has your money' - Trevor Noah on people burning sneakers
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 September 2018
-
Ms. Lauryn Hill is finally coming to South Africa and we have all the details!
-
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
-
Aretha Franklin's eulogy was 'offensive and distasteful,' family says
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.