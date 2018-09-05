This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it

It all started when Nando's released an advert mocking other adverts in South Africa, shading the bank in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - Everybody knows chicken fast-food chain Nando's is the leader when it comes to witty, creative ads in South Africa. Unfortunately for Absa bank, they've had to learn that the hard way.

Absa has now responded with an image ad, but Twitter users have given it the thumbs down.

#MoreSAFlavour is great but #MoreSAValue is 🔥🔥🔥. Get a Flexi Value Bundle bank account for only R59.52pm. After all, it’s #CheaperThanChicken pic.twitter.com/azon3RDm4F — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) September 5, 2018

Nah this ain't it yall 😂😂 — Lebo (@leboranks) September 5, 2018

You could always delete this tweet.



We would continue with our lives...



Pretend we never saw this. — Not John Langalibalele Dube (@mtwesi_sipho) September 5, 2018

Ya'll just salty , let go . Take the L and go home . Sorry we aint falling for this one — Grammaton Cleric (@BoboModipane) September 5, 2018

Weak — Siboniso Mchunu (@mchunu_siboniso) September 5, 2018