SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that the traditional Boxing Day Test match will move from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth to a new home in Centurion, with SuperSport Park hosting Pakistan on 26 December.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that the traditional Boxing Day Test match will move from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth to a new home in Centurion, with SuperSport Park hosting Pakistan on 26 December.

St Georges Park has played host to the Boxing Day Test match since taking over from Kingsmead in Durban and will move to the Highveld for the first time.

Cricket South Africa’s head of marketing Clive Eksteen says that he is nervous about the move but hopes that the Centurion cricket faithful will turn out in their numbers to support the Proteas during the festive cricket period.

“I’m nervously excited about it because it is a big Test match in our calendar and we’d like to fill the ground.”

SuperSport Park last played host to India in the second Test in February this year, which received some criticism for the slow and low pitch conditions that were prepared for that match that seemingly suited the Indians who eventually lost the match and the series to Faf du Plessis’ men.

Eksteen, however, has no worries about the pitch conditions in Centurion.

“From a ground and wicket perspective, we have no worries about that, it will be fine when we host another sub-continent team in Pakistan.”

The new domestic cricket season kicks off at the middle of September when the four-day series returns, before the Proteas host Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20 International series at the end of the month.