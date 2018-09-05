SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

-
Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SABusiness
-
JMPD deployed to calm situation at Pikitup Selby depot after protestLocal
-
[LISTEN] IFP's Narend Singh says death penalty could reduce SA's high crime rateLocal
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fireLocal
-
Markus Jooste denies knowledge of accounting irregularities at SteinhoffLocal
-
5 things you need to know about Google’s early daysBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SABusiness
-
JMPD deployed to calm situation at Pikitup Selby depot after protestLocal
-
[LISTEN] IFP's Narend Singh says death penalty could reduce SA's high crime rateLocal
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fireLocal
-
Markus Jooste denies knowledge of accounting irregularities at SteinhoffLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bosasa in spotlight following Vincent Smith paymentLocal
-
SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against PakistanSport
-
Southgate retains trust in England youth for bright futureSport
-
England include Woakes, Pope in squad for final India testSport
-
Nadal 'bagelled' but survives Thiem test to reach semisSport
-
Mourinho accepts one year sentence in Spanish tax caseSport
-
Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau added to US Ryder Cup teamSport
Popular Topics
[LISTEN] When TV ads fail
-
[WATCH] 'Nike already has your money' - Trevor Noah on people burning sneakersLifestyle
-
Ben Affleck taking rehab treatment ‘very seriously'Lifestyle
-
No LA sex charges for Spacey, Seagal, Anthony AndersonLifestyle
-
Ms. Lauryn Hill is finally coming to South Africa and we have all the details!Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 September 2018Local
-
'Crazy Rich Asians' cast has a 60-person group chatLifestyle
-
Viola Davis calls for race pay gap to be closedLifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] Memory loss: Here’s how young people can stay mentally fitOpinion
-
[OPINION] When the teacher is the bullyOpinion
-
ANC in KZN to visit home of slain councillor Thulani NxumaloLocal
-
MPs reject ACDP bill on termination of pregnancyLocal
-
Morning Brief: Don't panic SA - Nene; More Nigeria woes for MTN; & Kya Sand fireLocal
-
ANC MP Vincent Smith asks to step aside from Parly committees amid bribery sagaPolitics
-
Vincent Smith confirms Bosasa payments, denies bribesLocal
-
ANC KZN confirms eThekwini region ward 12 chairperson shot deadPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Is China worsening the developing world’s environmental crisis?World
-
[OPINION] When the teacher is the bullyOpinion
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times changeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] May in Africa: Post-Brexit development agenda smacks of desperationOpinion
-
[OPINION] There’s a new player in modern scramble for AfricaAfrica
-
[OPINION] Unholy alliance to no good endOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Markus Jooste denies knowledge of accounting irregularities at SteinhoffLocal
-
5 things you need to know about Google’s early daysBusiness
-
3 myths about China's investment in Africa and why they need to be dispelledWorld
-
[LISTEN] Bosasa in spotlight following Vincent Smith paymentLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste in ParliamentLocal
-
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste expected to face grilling in ParlyBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 10°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 10°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against Pakistan
Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that the traditional Boxing Day Test match will move from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth to a new home in Centurion, with SuperSport Park hosting Pakistan on 26 December.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that the traditional Boxing Day Test match will move from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth to a new home in Centurion, with SuperSport Park hosting Pakistan on 26 December.
St Georges Park has played host to the Boxing Day Test match since taking over from Kingsmead in Durban and will move to the Highveld for the first time.
Cricket South Africa’s head of marketing Clive Eksteen says that he is nervous about the move but hopes that the Centurion cricket faithful will turn out in their numbers to support the Proteas during the festive cricket period.
“I’m nervously excited about it because it is a big Test match in our calendar and we’d like to fill the ground.”
SuperSport Park last played host to India in the second Test in February this year, which received some criticism for the slow and low pitch conditions that were prepared for that match that seemingly suited the Indians who eventually lost the match and the series to Faf du Plessis’ men.
Eksteen, however, has no worries about the pitch conditions in Centurion.
“From a ground and wicket perspective, we have no worries about that, it will be fine when we host another sub-continent team in Pakistan.”
The new domestic cricket season kicks off at the middle of September when the four-day series returns, before the Proteas host Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20 International series at the end of the month.
Popular in Sport
-
Kaepernick ad spurs Nike boycott campaign17 hours ago
-
Mourinho accepts one year sentence in Spanish tax case3 hours ago
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban11 days ago
-
Nadal 'bagelled' but survives Thiem test to reach semis2 hours ago
-
[IN PICTURES] LeBron James stops by to watch Caster Semenya racingone day ago
-
Mourinho helped me get back in England squad, says Shawone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.