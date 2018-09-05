SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that the traditional Boxing Day Test match will move from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth to a new home in Centurion, with SuperSport Park hosting Pakistan on 26 December.

SuperSport Park in Centurion. Picture: Supplied
SuperSport Park in Centurion. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that the traditional Boxing Day Test match will move from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth to a new home in Centurion, with SuperSport Park hosting Pakistan on 26 December.

St Georges Park has played host to the Boxing Day Test match since taking over from Kingsmead in Durban and will move to the Highveld for the first time.

Cricket South Africa’s head of marketing Clive Eksteen says that he is nervous about the move but hopes that the Centurion cricket faithful will turn out in their numbers to support the Proteas during the festive cricket period.

“I’m nervously excited about it because it is a big Test match in our calendar and we’d like to fill the ground.”

SuperSport Park last played host to India in the second Test in February this year, which received some criticism for the slow and low pitch conditions that were prepared for that match that seemingly suited the Indians who eventually lost the match and the series to Faf du Plessis’ men.

Eksteen, however, has no worries about the pitch conditions in Centurion.

“From a ground and wicket perspective, we have no worries about that, it will be fine when we host another sub-continent team in Pakistan.”

The new domestic cricket season kicks off at the middle of September when the four-day series returns, before the Proteas host Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20 International series at the end of the month.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA