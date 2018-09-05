'Strange incidents occurred ahead of Thulani Nxumalo’s murder

The 53-year-old ANC eThekwini councillor was gunned down on Monday night near his KwaNdengezi home after attending a branch executive meeting in Ward 12.

DURBAN - The family of slain African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini councillor Thulani Nxumalo have spoken out about strange incidents leading up to his murder, including random gunshots being fired near his home just a few weeks ago.

The 53-year-old was gunned down on Monday night near his KwaNdengezi home after attending a branch executive meeting in Ward 12 where he served as chairman.

Nxumalo, who also served on the local community policing forum, has been described as someone who was passionate about his community and its upliftment.

Nxumalo’s cousin Mfana Zungu says as recently as last week, a stranger continuously knocked on one of their windows in the middle of the night.

It’s understood that when Nxumalo went to go and check, the person ran away and they were unable to establish who it was and what they wanted.

Zungu says the family’s loss is heartbreaking because Nxumalo was the breadwinner.

“According to his wife, there was a problem with the on-and-off random firing of gunshots near the house, reasons and people doing this were not known.”

eThekwini regional chair Zandile Gumede and her secretary Bheki Ntuli were among the leaders who visited the family on Wednesday.

Gumede says Nxumalo’s murder should not immediately be considered a political killing until authorities conclude investigations.

She says there could be criminal elements trying to destabilise the ruling party ahead of the 2019 elections.

“I should think these are people who are doing things because they want to confuse the community, especially because we’re approaching elections in 2019. So such incidents will happen because it’s where enemies play their roles.”