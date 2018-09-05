'Strange incidents occurred ahead of Thulani Nxumalo’s murder
The 53-year-old ANC eThekwini councillor was gunned down on Monday night near his KwaNdengezi home after attending a branch executive meeting in Ward 12.
DURBAN - The family of slain African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini councillor Thulani Nxumalo have spoken out about strange incidents leading up to his murder, including random gunshots being fired near his home just a few weeks ago.
The 53-year-old was gunned down on Monday night near his KwaNdengezi home after attending a branch executive meeting in Ward 12 where he served as chairman.
Nxumalo, who also served on the local community policing forum, has been described as someone who was passionate about his community and its upliftment.
Nxumalo’s cousin Mfana Zungu says as recently as last week, a stranger continuously knocked on one of their windows in the middle of the night.
It’s understood that when Nxumalo went to go and check, the person ran away and they were unable to establish who it was and what they wanted.
Zungu says the family’s loss is heartbreaking because Nxumalo was the breadwinner.
“According to his wife, there was a problem with the on-and-off random firing of gunshots near the house, reasons and people doing this were not known.”
eThekwini regional chair Zandile Gumede and her secretary Bheki Ntuli were among the leaders who visited the family on Wednesday.
Gumede says Nxumalo’s murder should not immediately be considered a political killing until authorities conclude investigations.
She says there could be criminal elements trying to destabilise the ruling party ahead of the 2019 elections.
“I should think these are people who are doing things because they want to confuse the community, especially because we’re approaching elections in 2019. So such incidents will happen because it’s where enemies play their roles.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC ‘concerned’ about job creation as SA slips into recession
-
Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SA
-
ANC disbands Moses Mabhida regional task team
-
VBS Bank saga: Mkhize says probes should conclude before action is taken
-
DA announces Nqaba Bhanga as EC premier candidate for 2019 elections
-
Morning Brief: Don't panic SA - Nene; More Nigeria woes for MTN; & Kya Sand fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.