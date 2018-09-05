Somali Board of SA: Accusations against foreign shop owners a smear campaign
The Somali Community Board says tests by the Health Department at more than 400 shops in Gauteng found no expired goods but admits it can't rule out isolated cases in Ekurhuleni.
JOHANNESBURG – The Somali Community Board of South Africa has branded accusations that foreign shop owners have been selling expired goods as part of a smear campaign.
Dozens of stores were looted in Soweto last week and at least three people were killed in the chaos that ensued during the targeting of foreign-owned shops.
A shopkeeper who allegedly shot an innocent man in the violence was among at least 27 people who were arrested.
The Somali Community Board says tests by the Health Department at more than 400 shops in Gauteng found no expired goods but admits it can't rule out isolated cases in Ekurhuleni.
The board's national chairperson Amir Sheik says that it is important that police investigate last week's shooting.
“The intentions and the motive and who actually fired the shot is not known. Yes, arrests were made and one Somali national will appear in court facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm.
“We will leave the rest to the law enforcement as we can’t speculate at this stage.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
Finance Minister says govt didn't see recession coming
-
Rand slumps as SA enters recession for first time since 2009
-
Govt facing tough task to dig SA out of recession, say economists
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 September 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.