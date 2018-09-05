SIU demands answers from NPA over failure to prosecute cases
The cases include a damning investigation into facilities management company Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is turning up the heat on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), demanding answers about all the cases it has failed to prosecute since 2007.
The cases include a damning investigation into facilities management company Bosasa.
In 2009, the SIU referred a report on four tenders worth more than R1.5 billion to Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department to the NPA.
The report found that Bosasa bribed former prisons boss Linda Mti and the department's CFO Patrick Gillingham to win the tenders but nearly a decade later the NPA still has not taken any action.
The SIU's head Andy Mothibi says: “We’ve started a strategy review last year. Part of that strategy review was to allow us to focus on areas and aspects that would enable SIU to make the impact that we require it to make.”
