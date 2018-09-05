Sasol signs Solidarity's memorandum in Free State
Almost 1,000 members have been protesting at the plant against the new Khanyisa staff scheme, claiming it excludes white employees.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has confirmed Sasol has signed its memorandum at the company's plant in the Free State.
More than 6,000 white Sasol employees affiliated with Solidarity are planning to escalate their demand for inclusion with a national shutdown on Thursday.
Solidarity says Sasol hasn’t initiated discussions with the union yet.
Chief executive Dirk Hermann says they’re demanding the Sasol scheme be aligned with the Mining Charter.
“The draft Mining Charter that was published in the Government Gazette makes it very clear and the reason for that is that you don’t divide workers by race, and that is the simple demand, bring Sasol in line with the Mining Charter.”
#SupportSasolWorker Hundreds of memorandums will be handed over at several companies as part of @solidariteit support for the Sasol employees. Solidarity members across a wide spectrum of companies will hand over memorandums confirming support. @SolidariDirk pic.twitter.com/51nQGviZyD— Solidariteit (@solidariteit) September 5, 2018
#SteunSasolStakers Ongelooflik dankie aan elke liewe #SasolWerker in #Sasolburg eat vandag saam met @solidariteit #NEE sê vir rasuitsluiting in die werkplek! #GenoegisGenoeg #SienSasol #AlmalisWaardig #AlmalisGelyk @SolidariDirk pic.twitter.com/m4PFFAQYIY— Solidariteit (@solidariteit) September 5, 2018
#SupportSasolWorkers This follows after @solidariteit announced this week that its members have begun industrial action at the company because of the controversial Khanyisa share scheme that excludes white employees based on the colour or their skin. @SolidariDirk #Sasolburg pic.twitter.com/pD9KWoTFs6— Solidariteit (@solidariteit) September 5, 2018
