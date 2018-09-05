Popular Topics
Sasol signs Solidarity's memorandum in Free State

Almost 1,000 members have been protesting at the plant against the new Khanyisa staff scheme, claiming it excludes white employees.

Employees affiliated to Solidarity protest against what they call the exclusion of white workers through Sasol’s Khanyisa scheme. Picture: @solidariteit/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has confirmed Sasol has signed its memorandum at the company's plant in the Free State.

Almost 1,000 members have been protesting at the plant against the new Khanyisa staff scheme, claiming it excludes white employees.

More than 6,000 white Sasol employees affiliated with Solidarity are planning to escalate their demand for inclusion with a national shutdown on Thursday.

Solidarity says Sasol hasn’t initiated discussions with the union yet.

Chief executive Dirk Hermann says they’re demanding the Sasol scheme be aligned with the Mining Charter.

“The draft Mining Charter that was published in the Government Gazette makes it very clear and the reason for that is that you don’t divide workers by race, and that is the simple demand, bring Sasol in line with the Mining Charter.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

