Sasol says contingency plans in place to deal with Solidarity strike

JOHANNESBURG – Over 6,000 white Sasol employees affiliated to Solidarity are set to escalate their demand to be included in benefits that are meant to empower black employees with a national shut down.

Workers embarked on a go-slow on Monday which they say will continue for three weeks with a nationwide shutdown planned on Thursday.

Sasol has, however, downplayed the impact this will have on the company, saying that contingency plans are in place to ensure a minimal effect.

White workers are demanding to be included in a second phase of the company's Khanyisa share plan to only black permanent employees.

Solidarity's Dirk Herman says the scheme must include everyone.

Solidarity says Sasol should not exclude white staff from benefits that are meant to empower black employees.

Sasol says contingency plans at its Secunda and Sasolburg plants will remain in place for as long as workers affiliated to solidarity continue striking.

Sasol has moved to clarify that the new Khanyisa phase one staff scheme includes all permanent employees, regardless of race or seniority and who were participants of the Sasol Inzalo scheme at the beginning of June.

However, the scheme's phase two, which includes all black employees, gives workers the right to shares which will vest in June 2028 or earlier.

Sasol said participants in Sasol Khanyisa Phase 1 were all permanent employees regardless of race tenure or seniority who were participants of Sasol Inzalo and still employed by Sasol.

It said Phase 2 of Sasol Khanyisa was extended to its black permanent employees (African, Indian, coloured) as defined by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Code of Good Practice.

Sasol said all black employees who were permanently employed on 1 June 2018 had participated in Phase 2 and were eligible for 1,240 Sasol Khanyisa rights to shares.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)