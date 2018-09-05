SA tops world's number of foetal alcohol syndrome births, with WC in the lead

This is according to a report on foetal alcohol spectrum disorders prevalence rates from the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has the highest percentage of babies born with foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS).

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu this week addressed a group of Bela-Bela Residents in Limpopo, warning them about the dangers of drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

The national government campaign is being rolled out across the country over the next several days.

A report from the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research shows South Africa has the highest number of foetal alcohol syndrome births in the world.

The Western Cape has the highest figure, with between 13% and 21% of babies being born with FAS in the communities of Wellington, Montague, Ashton and Robertson.

Children with the condition often suffer learning and development difficulties.

Deputy Minister hears how pregnant women use the SASSA grant to gamble with cards in Taung, North West. #FASCAMPAIGN #999Campaign @BogopaneZulu @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/W9uskoTG1o — Social Development (@The_DSD) September 5, 2018

