SA tops world's number of foetal alcohol syndrome births, with WC in the lead

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

SA tops world's number of foetal alcohol syndrome births, with WC in the lead

This is according to a report on foetal alcohol spectrum disorders prevalence rates from the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.

Girls and women sign a pledge for their future babies, pledging not to consume alcohol and harmful substances during their pregnancy. Picture: @The_DSD/Twitter.
Girls and women sign a pledge for their future babies, pledging not to consume alcohol and harmful substances during their pregnancy. Picture: @The_DSD/Twitter.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has the highest percentage of babies born with foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS).

This is according to a report on foetal alcohol spectrum disorders prevalence rates from the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu this week addressed a group of Bela-Bela Residents in Limpopo, warning them about the dangers of drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

The national government campaign is being rolled out across the country over the next several days.

A report from the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research shows South Africa has the highest number of foetal alcohol syndrome births in the world.

The Western Cape has the highest figure, with between 13% and 21% of babies being born with FAS in the communities of Wellington, Montague, Ashton and Robertson.

Children with the condition often suffer learning and development difficulties.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA