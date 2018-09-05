SA teams aim to get off the mark in PRO14

The Southern Kings will face the Dragons in Newport, and the Cheetahs will meet the Ospreys in Swansea in their second round of away matches.

CAPW TOWN - The Southern Kings and Cheetahs will be determined to get off the mark in the PRO14 on Saturday with an eye on building momentum before returning to South Africa for the next two rounds.

The Southern Kings will face the Dragons in Newport, and the Cheetahs will meet the Ospreys in Swansea in their second round of away matches.

In Newport, the Southern Kings will draw inspiration from their 45-13 victory against the Dragons in Port Elizabeth in March as they go in search of their first away win in the competition. Both sides suffered defeats in the opening round and will be determined to get their campaigns on track.

But with the Dragons – with former Stormers prop Brok Harris and Springbok fullback Zane Kirchner in their ranks – hurting from a narrow 21-17 victory on their home patch against Benetton, coach Deon Davids’ men will be wary of the challenge ahead.

The team showed promise last weekend against Zebre Rugby Club, and they will look to build on this by creating more try-scoring chances and tightening up their defence this week.

In Swansea, the Cheetahs will target a massive step-up against the Ospreys, who opened up their campaign on winning note last week against Edinburgh with a narrow 17-13 home win. The Free Staters will be determined to deliver a much stronger performance on attack and defence this week to emerge victorious.

The Cheetahs’ previous performances against Ospreys, however, will boost their confidence going into the clash, as they registered a 44-25 victory against them in Bloemfontein last season, while they suffered a heart-breaking 27-26 defeat in their last encounter at the Liberty Stadium in February.

Unfortunately for the Cheetahs, their captain, Oupa Mohoje, has been ruled out due to injury, which prompted coach Franco Smith to draft Gerhard Olivier into his squad.

Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixtures:

Dragons v Isuzu Southern Kings

Date: Saturday, 8 September

SA time: 16h00

Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Nigel Correll (IRFU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

TV: SuperSport 6

Ospreys v Toyota Cheetahs

Date: Saturday, 8 September

SA time: 18h30

Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: George Clancy (IRFU), Gareth John (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes

TV: SuperSport 1