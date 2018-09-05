Popular Topics
Go

SA attorneys, advocates urged to vote for Legal Practice Council members

Justice Minister Michael Masutha announced the start of the process in Pretoria on Tuesday, which will see the new body take over regulation of the profession from bar councils and law societies.

A general view of the Western Cape High Court. Picture: www.judiciary.org.za
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The National Forum on the Legal Profession has urged attorneys and advocates to participate in the nomination process to elect members to the Legal Practice Council.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha announced the start of the process in Pretoria on Tuesday, which will see the new body take over regulation of the profession from bar councils and law societies.

By law, the council must be appointed by 1 November.

Kgomotso Moroka of the National Forum on the Legal Profession says that nomination forms have already been distributed to attorneys.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that I call for nominations of attorneys and advocates to serve on the Legal Practice Council.”

She says the nomination process closes next Friday.

“We do have very tight time frames and it’s in that regard that I’m going to ask and plead with all members to take note of the nomination, voting process and the counting process.”

Once the nominations have been verified, voting will start on 19 September.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

