Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SA

The president met with the business magnate, who is also the co-founder of tech giant Alibaba, at the company’s headquarters in Hang Zhou, China.

President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Chinese internet giant Jack Ma. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Chinese internet giant Jack Ma. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
33 minutes ago

HANG ZHOU - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government will work with Chinese internet giant Jack Ma to set up a digital training centre to develop entrepreneurs in South Africa.

The president met with the business magnate, who is also the co-founder of tech giant Alibaba, at the company’s headquarters in Hang Zhou, China.

Ramaphosa has told Ma the government needs him to come to South Africa, to set up a digital training centre for young people.

“In future, we’d obviously like small and medium enterprises from South Africa to be selling a lot of products on the Alibaba platform.”

He says Ma has accepted an invitation to come to the investor conference in October.

“Upon hearing of that you will be attending the investors' conference, many people suddenly want to come.”

Ma announced the launch of an eFounders Fellowship which will operate in Africa to help empower entrepreneurs through educational initiatives and training institutions.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

