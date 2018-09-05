Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SA

The president met with the business magnate, who is also the co-founder of tech giant Alibaba, at the company’s headquarters in Hang Zhou, China.

HANG ZHOU - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government will work with Chinese internet giant Jack Ma to set up a digital training centre to develop entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Ramaphosa has told Ma the government needs him to come to South Africa, to set up a digital training centre for young people.

“In future, we’d obviously like small and medium enterprises from South Africa to be selling a lot of products on the Alibaba platform.”

He says Ma has accepted an invitation to come to the investor conference in October.

“Upon hearing of that you will be attending the investors' conference, many people suddenly want to come.”

Ma announced the launch of an eFounders Fellowship which will operate in Africa to help empower entrepreneurs through educational initiatives and training institutions.

The President will visit Alibaba following a meeting with the company’s founder Mr Jack Ma last month, where they discussed investment opportunities in South Africa and collaboration in skills development and other opportunities for youth. #SAinChina #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/9F2R4ZSdlv — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 5, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)