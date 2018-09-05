Govt to work with Alibaba’s Jack Ma to set up digital training centre in SA
The president met with the business magnate, who is also the co-founder of tech giant Alibaba, at the company’s headquarters in Hang Zhou, China.
HANG ZHOU - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government will work with Chinese internet giant Jack Ma to set up a digital training centre to develop entrepreneurs in South Africa.
The president met with the business magnate, who is also the co-founder of tech giant Alibaba, at the company’s headquarters in Hang Zhou, China.
Ramaphosa has told Ma the government needs him to come to South Africa, to set up a digital training centre for young people.
“In future, we’d obviously like small and medium enterprises from South Africa to be selling a lot of products on the Alibaba platform.”
He says Ma has accepted an invitation to come to the investor conference in October.
“Upon hearing of that you will be attending the investors' conference, many people suddenly want to come.”
Ma announced the launch of an eFounders Fellowship which will operate in Africa to help empower entrepreneurs through educational initiatives and training institutions.
The President will visit Alibaba following a meeting with the company’s founder Mr Jack Ma last month, where they discussed investment opportunities in South Africa and collaboration in skills development and other opportunities for youth. #SAinChina #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/9F2R4ZSdlv— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
Patel: Govt working on plan to move SA out of recession
-
Markus Jooste denies knowledge of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff
-
[WATCH LIVE] Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste in Parliament
-
3 myths about China's investment in Africa and why they need to be dispelled
-
Govt facing tough task to dig SA out of recession, say economists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.