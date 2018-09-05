Popular Topics
Pikitup obtains court order preventing jobseekers from protesting at depots

It's understood a group previously contracted by the Jozi at Work project have been protesting since July, demanding employment.

A Pikitup truck stoned and damaged in Westbury allegedly by job seekers who demand to be forcefully employed by Pikitup. Picture: @CleanerJoburg/Twitter.
A Pikitup truck stoned and damaged in Westbury allegedly by job seekers who demand to be forcefully employed by Pikitup. Picture: @CleanerJoburg/Twitter.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says Pikitup has obtained a court order to prevent job seekers from protesting at their depots.

It's understood a group previously contracted by the Jozi at Work project have been protesting since July, demanding employment.

On Monday, a Pikitup official was assaulted and doused with petrol by protesters while trying to address them.

Mayor Heman Mashaba says he believes these protests are politically motivated.

“We are aware that these are politically driven agendas because where on Earth have you ever seen people demanding jobs from the government when the government doesn’t have vacancies?”

Areas affected by Wednesday's protests include Selby, Midrand, Zondi, Waterfall, and Avalon.

On Wednesday morning, Pikitup said operations at its Selby depot in Johannesburg were running slower than usual after protests.

Depots at Zondi and Central Camp are still closed due to the protests.

