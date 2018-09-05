Pikitup obtains court order preventing jobseekers from protesting at depots
It's understood a group previously contracted by the Jozi at Work project have been protesting since July, demanding employment.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says Pikitup has obtained a court order to prevent job seekers from protesting at their depots.
On Monday, a Pikitup official was assaulted and doused with petrol by protesters while trying to address them.
Mayor Heman Mashaba says he believes these protests are politically motivated.
“We are aware that these are politically driven agendas because where on Earth have you ever seen people demanding jobs from the government when the government doesn’t have vacancies?”
Areas affected by Wednesday's protests include Selby, Midrand, Zondi, Waterfall, and Avalon.
Life threatening situation out side Pikitup's Selby Depot this morning, Pikitup employees cannot service the area pic.twitter.com/C4QSt8KcQz— Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) September 5, 2018
On Wednesday morning, Pikitup said operations at its Selby depot in Johannesburg were running slower than usual after protests.
Depots at Zondi and Central Camp are still closed due to the protests.
