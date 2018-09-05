Parly won’t allow ex-officials to dodge inquiry on Gupta naturalisation

Parliament's Home Affairs Committee has drawn up a preliminary list of witnesses that possibly includes a former ANN7 employee, who now lives in India.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee says it won’t allow any former Home Affairs officials to dodge its inquiry into the early naturalisation of members of the Gupta family.

Besides Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Director-General Mkuseli Apleni, the committee also wants to hear from a civil servant who no longer works in the department but handled the Gupta family's applications for citizenship.

The committee is due to hold its inquiry over two days next week and could even include teleconference testimony from a witness now based in India.

Rajesh Sundaram was brought to South Africa five years ago to set up a newsroom at the Gupta's now-defunct TV news channel.

He has sent an affidavit to the Home Affairs Department detailing what he believes to be labour and visa violations by the Guptas.

Committee chairperson Patrick Chauke says the inquiry must be concluded without delay.

“This matter has been in the public domain for too long. Let's work on it. Let's close it. I think by now we know what areas we want to focus on.”

The committee says it might also be necessary to probe how employees of Gupta-owned businesses obtained their work permits.

