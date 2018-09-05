Popular Topics
Go

NSFAS receives over 5,000 funding applications for 2019

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has come under fire recently after it confirmed it was dealing with a payment backlog from 2017 and early this year.

Learners testing the NSFAS online application system. Picture: Supplied
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it’s received over 5,000 applications since the submission process for the 2019 academic year started this week.

NSFAS has come under fire recently after it confirmed it was dealing with a payment backlog from 2017 and early this year.

But the scheme's new administrator, Randall Carolissen, says are successfully clearing the backlog.

“We have cartoon strips to that people can quickly see how the processes work and what needs to be followed. After day one, we have received tweets on the ease of engagement.”

There are two ways to apply for funding, traditional paper submission and online. Eyewitness News has put together a quick how-to guide for applying online.

WHAT YOU NEED

Before applying, you need to have certain documents at hand, which will be required.

APPLYING ONLINE

Follow these easy steps if you're applying from a computer.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

