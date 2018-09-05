Ms. Lauryn Hill is finally coming to South Africa and we have all the details!

Karabo Ntshweng | After 20 years since the release of her legendary debut album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" the Grammy award-winning artist is finally making her way to SA. with special guest NAS.

Grammy award-winning superstar Ms. Lauryn Hill announced today the addition of a South African date to her newly announced World Tour, celebrating twenty years of her anthemic debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" proudly brought to you by Big Concerts!

It's all going down at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on the 2nd of February 2019 and tickets go on sale this Friday, 7 September.

Ms. Hill uses her platform to raise money and awareness for frontline charity initiatives through touring. A portion of the ticket sales go towards the MLH Fund, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community-based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora. Your contribution will be put to use through donations made from ticket sales to support community building worldwide.

Multi-platinum artist Ms. Lauryn Hill rose to prominence with The Fugees and took the world by storm two decades ago as a solo artist with "The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill". Singles including “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything Is Everything” catapulted her to superstardom, ultimately lauding her with ten GRAMMY® nominations and five GRAMMY® Award wins.

Ms. Lauryn Hill will be joined by special guest Nas. Nas has released eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums and has sold over 30 million records worldwide. MTV ranked him at #5 of “The Greatest MCs of All Time” and he was featured on “The 10 Best Rappers of All Time” list by Billboard.

Don’t miss your chance to see Ms. Lauryn Hill on 2 February 2019! Tickets and VIP Experiences for the general public go on sale on Friday 7th September at 9am from Big Concerts.

Listen to the announcement by the 947 Breakfast Club below.

This article first appeared on 947 : Ms. Lauryn Hill is finally coming to South Africa and we have all the details!